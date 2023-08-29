Hotel de Russie appoints Alessandro Buffolino as the Executive Chef of Le Jardin de Russie.

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte hotel in Rome is pleased to announce the appointment of Alessandro Buffolino as the Executive Chef of Le Jardin de Russie.

Born in 1985 in Benevento, Italy, Buffolino will work under the direction of Chef and Creative Director of Food for Rocco Forte Hotels, Fulvio Pierangelini, where he will provide his expertise to the highly regarded gastronomy of Le Jardin de Russie’s restaurant, set amidst the greenery of the historic garden designed by the architect Valadier.

Chef Buffolino, a young talent in haute cuisine, brings with him many years of experience in both Italy and abroad, including two significant trainings in France. During his time with maestro Pierre Orsi, he had the opportunity to work with Michel Guérard, one of the pioneers of French gastronomy and nouvelle cuisine, who has held three Michelin stars since 1977.

Upon returning to Italy, Chef Buffolino began his journey in the luxury hotel sector. In 2012, as Executive Sous Chef, he helped Hotel Eden in Rome win a Michelin star. Since 2016, at the age of 30, he has led ‘Ristorante Acanto’ at the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, solidifying its prestige.

As Executive Chef at Le Jardin de Russie, Buffolino will support the culinary concept developed over the years under the creative direction of Chef Fulvio Pierangelini: “Le Jardin de Russie celebrates the tradition of signature cuisine, which tells the story of Rome and its history through dishes that respect local flavours and ingredients, in keeping with the culinary philosophy of the Rocco Forte Hotels brand.”

A lover of the capital to which he is delighted to return, Chef Buffolino comments enthusiastically on his new position at Hotel de Russie: “This new and exciting opportunity further cements my professional career in an iconic setting like Hotel de Russie, which, under the direction of Chef Fulvio Pierangelini, has taken the name of Le Jardin restaurant beyond the city of Rome, to become an international benchmark for Italian cuisine.”