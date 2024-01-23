CAPE AIR ANNOUNCES DIRECT SERVICE BETWEEN ST. THOMAS AND ANGUILLA

The Hon. Minister of Tourism for Anguilla, Mr. Haydn Hughes and Cape Air President and CEO, Ms. Linda Markham are pleased to announce the reinstatement of direct air service between St. Thomas and Anguilla.

Beginning on Friday, March 8, 2024, Cape Air will operate a daily flight between Cyril E. King International Airport in St. Thomas and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla. The flight schedule is optimally timed for connections at St. Thomas. Passengers can book their reservations now on capeair.com or by calling 1-800-CAPE-AIR. In addition, connecting itineraries are available on the websites of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways.

Hon. Haydn Hughes, Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Housing, Utilities and Tourism for Anguilla stated, “As Minister of Aviation and Tourism, it gives me great pleasure to see the reinstatement of Cape Air’s service between Anguilla and the USVI commencing on March 8th, 2024. Cape Air has served us well in the past and we are confident that the excellent service that they provide will continue. The ties between Anguilla and the USVI are deep and there is no doubt that this service will be welcomed by the Anguillians in the diaspora and those who wish to visit our respective destinations.”

“Cape Air has been invested in the Caribbean region for over twenty-five years,” said Linda Markham, President and CEO of Cape Air. “A significant portion of our business is focused on connecting island communities to hub cities and providing convenient access to flights on our partner carriers. We are grateful to be able to play a part in driving Anguilla’s tourism economy,” she added. “In addition, we are ever mindful of our important role in connecting the peoples of Anguilla and St. Thomas with their home islands.”

Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism commented, “On behalf of the U.S. Virgin Islands we would like to congratulate Cape Air on the launch of daily non-stop service between St. Thomas to Anguilla. This expands our territory’s regional connectivity and opens the door for increased inter-island visitation from neighboring countries throughout the Lesser Antilles.”

Cape Air’s Caribbean presence continues to expand with this daily service between St. Thomas and Anguilla. Cape Air has been offering affordable, convenient, frequent daily flights throughout the Caribbean since 1998. Cape Air operates the Cessna 402 aircraft which is a nine-passenger, low-wing, twin-engine aircraft exquisitely suited for inter-island flights. With its Caribbean hubs in San Juan and St. Thomas, Cape Air operates more than 80 daily flights to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, Vieques, Anguilla, Nevis, Mayaguez, Culebra, and Virgin Gorda.