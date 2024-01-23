The Spanish Tourist Office Announces 2nd Edition of Spain Sustainability Day Taking Place 17 April

Following the success of the inaugural Spain Sustainability Day in 2023, the Spanish Tourist Office (UK) has announced the event’s second edition taking place on 17 April 2024 at The Conduit, London.

The event will welcome tourism professionals from the United Kingdom and Spain to debate the ongoing challenges of tourism at an afternoon summit touching on themes including the circular economy, biodiversity, and accessible tourism. Find out more about the conference here.

Following the afternoon conference, Spain’s Sustainable Media Awards will take place in the evening celebrating the best published work in the UK which highlights green or sustainable initiatives in Spain.

Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office (UK) says:

“I am delighted to announce Spain Sustainability 2024 following the success of the inaugural event last year.

This year, as well as discussing the relationship tourism has with local environments and climate change, we will also address social sustainability from an inclusivity and accessibility standpoint as part of our Spain For All campaign. We hope the event will create important discourse on balancing different aspects of sustainability and will enable our UK and Spanish industries to learn from one another.

Nominations for the media awards are now open and close on Monday 29 February 2024. The submissions will be judged by a panel of key industry figures and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony as part of Spain’s Sustainable Day on 17 April 2024.

The categories for the Spain’s Sustainable Media Awards 2024 are as follows:

Consumer National Newspaper Tourism Feature of the Year Award (print)

Consumer Magazine Sustainable Tourism Feature of the Year Award (print)

Trade Tourism Feature of the Year (print/online)

Online Consumer Sustainable Tourism Feature of the Year Award

Sustainable Content from a Content Creator

Top published Spain photographs

For more information on criteria and submission process, please click here.https://socialnewsroom.spain.info/spain-sustainability-media-awards/

Spain’s Sustainability Day is a closed event and invitations will be distributed in due course, to register your interest, please click here. https://socialnewsroom.spain.info/spain-sustainability-day-interest-form/