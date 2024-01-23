DELTA AIRLINES LAUNCHES NEW NON-STOP SERVICE: MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL TO PROVIDENCIALES

Turks and Caicos Islands is pleased to welcome Delta Airlines’ non-stop Saturday Weekly service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) to Providenciales (PLS) which launched on Saturday, January 20th, 2024.

The scheduled arrival and departure times for the Saturday Service are as follows:

The Delta Airlines Inaugural flight arrived on Saturday afternoon at the Howard Hamilton International Airport with 125 passengers on board. Delta Airlines MSP-PLS, Saturday weekly non-stop service is scheduled until April 6th, 2024. Delta Airlines is deploying its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring a total capacity of 186 seats including 16 first-class seats.

With this new Delta Airlines non-stop service, the Turks and Caicos Islands will increase its destination luxury lifestyle brand into the Midwestern cities of the United States including Cleveland, Ohio, Merton in Wisconsin, Brandon, South Dakota and Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Honourable Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism, expressed her delight with this new job-stop service from Minneapolis to Providenciales expanding the Turks and Caicos Islands’ accessibility to the mid-West United States. The United States is the primary source market for the destination.

“With the Minneapolis-Saint Paul gateway, we are targeting the affluent and lifestyle luxury travellers from feeder markets such as Fargo and Minot in North Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska. As a luxury destination, we are thrilled to have direct access to Minneapolis which provides increased visitation and spend in our multi-island destination during the winter season. Experience Turks and Caicos will be using marketing intelligence data, to increase visitation from the luxury lifestyle and affluent travellers to grow visitation from the mid-west United States and increase the frequency of the Delta non-stop service to the Turks and Caicos Islands,” Minister Connolly stated.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul, known as the Twin Cities, boasts a collective population exceeding three million residents and is home to 15 Fortune 500 companies: Target, Best Buy, 3M, and General Mills. Minneapolis is also one of Delta’s busiest hubs with booking data showing that more than 9.5 million passengers Delta Flyers departing and connecting via Minneapolis in 2023.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Delta Airlines with the launch of their Minneapolis non-stop service to the Turks and Caicos Islands. This will be the airline’s third route to our destination, demonstrating their continued commitment to assist us in providing airlift to our country from the United States. We look forward to working closely with the Delta Airlines team and extend our appreciation to our dedicated team at the TCIAA and the Ministry for their hard work in making this a reality,” Minister Musgrove said.

Delta Airlines currently operates year-round service from Atlanta and seasonal service from New York City to Providenciales. The introduction of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul route reflects a strategic move to enhance accessibility, strengthen partnerships, and position the Turks and Caicos Islands as an alluring luxury destination for discerning travellers.