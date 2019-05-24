Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, steps in as godmother of Spirit of Discovery

Saga has announced the duchess of Cornwall as the godmother of its newly built boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery.

The naming ceremony will take place in Dover, Kent, on July 5th.

She will be the first cruise ship to be named at the Port of Dover for over a decade, and the first to be docked at Dover Western Docks following the £250 million redevelopment of the area.

Before the naming ceremony, her royal highness will be given a tour of the ship.

In building Spirit of Discovery, classic and contemporary materials and furnishings have been combined to create a luxurious environment.

The 1,000 plus pieces of art on board will include 400 original pieces commissioned from British based artists and artisans.

Hush Heath, an independent wine producer from Kent, will provide a jeroboam of their sparkling wine for the naming ceremony that has been specially blended for Spirit of Discovery.

The duchess of Cornwall and Saga share a common link in their support for the Silver Line, a charity founded by TV presenter Dame Esther Rantzen after she experienced intense loneliness following the death of her husband.

Lance Batchelor, group chief executive of Saga, said: “I am delighted that the duchess of Cornwall has agreed to be godmother of the Spirit of Discovery.

“The launch of our new ship is a key moment in both the history and future of Saga.

“Carrying fewer than 1,000 passengers, she is a boutique ship that offers our customers and members the highest standards of accommodation, furnishings, cuisine and entertainment.

“I am immensely proud of what we have created with shipyard Meyer Werft.”