Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Zakopane, opens in Poland

Radisson Blu has welcomed the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Zakopane at the foothills of the Tatras Mountains in Poland.

The first Radisson Blu property to arrive in this popular resort town, the hotel is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic expansion plans for central and southern Europe.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president, central and southern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We’re excited to open this iconic landmark in such a charming destination.

“We see Zakopane as a promising and powerful driving factor for tourism in the region, as well as for the MICE sector at any time of year.

“The hotel is a perfect addition to our fast-growing Polish portfolio, which includes 17 hotels and almost 3,800 rooms in operation or under development.”

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Zakopane is the ideal starting point for exploring the architectural style of Zakopane and its legendary Zakopane Style Trail – as well as discovering the mountainous surroundings by hiking through Tatra National Park or sliding down powdery slopes in wintertime.

From Kraków International Airport or Kraków city centre, the hotel is easily accessible by bus, car or train.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed with the spirit of Scandinavian styles and inspired by highlander culture, all 158 guest rooms and suites offer modern amenities and soothing interiors that will make guests feel right at home – while featuring panoramic views of the picturesque peaks and skyline.

Nino Rosenlund, general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Zakopane, said: “We’re proud to bring a world-class brand to Poland´s premier resort town and we look forward to welcoming our first guests to the new Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Zakopane.

“Leisure and business travellers can expect a memorable stay and enjoy plenty of opportunities for relaxation, high-altitude adventure and fun in the fresh mountain air.”