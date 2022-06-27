Caesar Campbell to Chair Turks & Caicos Tourist Board

The government of Turks and Caicos has announced the appointment of Caesar Campbell as the Chairman of the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board.

A graduate of Stony Brook University and New York University with an MSc in Economics and Public Finance, Campbell brings a wealth of expertise in the hospitality industry, having held senior executive positions in both the public and private sectors in North America and the Caribbean.

His experience includes assignments with the Jamaica Tourist Board, the all-inclusive resort chain, SuperClubs, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and started CHC Travel Marketing, U.S.A.

In making the announcement, the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Ms. Josephine Connolly, said, “Caesar Campbell is uniquely qualified to Chair our Tourist Board. He has worked successfully in every sector of our tourism industry in the capacity of Director of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board, the Executive Director of the Turks and Caicos Hotel & Tourism Association, President of the Airport Operators Committee and owns Olympia DMC, which manages hotels and hospitality-related companies. He is the recipient of several awards, including the TCHTA’s Small Hotel Executive of the Year by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the Turks and Caicos Leading Management Destination twice, and the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Company, World Travel Awards”. “Caesar is highly respected in his field. His appointment marks a new chapter in our country’s tourism industry,” she continued.

In a brief statement, Campbell expressed gratitude for the confidence the government of theTurks and Caicos has placed in him with this appointment as Chairman of the island’s Tourist Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, he also said, “the Covid-19 pandemic imposed itself on the tourism industry worldwide, and last two years have been challenging. Post covid travel will inevitably be different, and competition will be fierce. Consequently, at the Tourist Board, we will need innovation and collaboration to ensure we grow our business, and I am excited to engage with all our stakeholders for us to become a more resilient and sustainable destination.”

Of Jamaican heritage, Campbell has lived in the Turks and Caicos for the past 25 years and manages and operates Hotel La Vista Azul and The Tides, a new hotel in Grace Bay. He is the father of a daughter and son.

Turks & Caicos Islands is currently nominated as Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 and Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.