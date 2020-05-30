Turks & Caicos to reopen to tourism in July

The Turks & Caicos Islands will officially reopen its borders on July 22nd as the Caribbean destination bids to restart its tourism sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turks & Caicos premier, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, announced the move earlier.

She said it would come with a series of new protocols addressing “stringent standards, trainings, and personal protective equipment, among other necessary measures”.

Those protocols will be announced in the coming weeks, she added.

In a statement, the Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board said it “encourages travellers to consider the vacation destination as the play vacations for late July 2020 onwards”.

“We are eager and excited to reopen our borders and safely welcome travellers back to the picturesque Turks & Caicos Islands later this summer,” said Pamela Ewing, director of tourism for the Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board.

“In the meantime, we are taking every precaution to ensure the Islands are safe and to enhance the exceptional experience and care afforded by the destination and our world-class hospitality partners.

“Our intention is to cautiously reboot the tourism sector, laying the foundation for short- and long-term recovery.”

Flight service will resume from the United States, Canada and Europe to Turks and Caicos “as soon as the destination is ready,” officials said.

Private jet terminals will also reopen on July 22nd, along with Providenciales International Airport.

Villas, hotels and resorts, restaurants and tour operators are working on finalizing protocols, the Tourist Board said.

The Grand Turk Cruise Centre will, however, remain closed until at least August 31st.

The Turks & Caicos Islands are considered both the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination and Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.