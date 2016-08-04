Ewing to lead Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board

The Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board has announced the appointment of Pamela Ewing as director of tourism.

Minister of tourism, Ralph Higgs, congratulated Ewing on her appointment and stated: “The ministry of tourism welcomes the appointment of Pamela Ewing as director of tourism and as minister I am confident that she will continue to be an excellent brand ambassador for the destination.

“Her track record and standing throughout the industry and among our travel partners is exemplary and the Turks & Caicos Islands stands to benefit tremendously from her leadership in one of the most important sectors in our country.

“The entire country is pulling for you,” he added.

An accomplished professional with over 20 years of success across the travel, hospitality and marketing industries, Ewing brings a thorough array of knowledge and experience to her role as director of tourism for the Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board.

Her career has been defined by a passion for tourism – her innate ability to leverage partnerships and identify marketing and sales strategies has resulted in monumental brand growth and transformation.

Ewing added: “I am grateful for the privilege to be appointed director of tourism for my beautiful Turks & Caicos Islands!

“I look forward to being able to continue the development of brand Turks & Caicos Islands to the next stage.

“We will continue working with our industry stakeholders and my team to improve our luxury five-star brand, which you all know and love.

“I am excited for what is to come.”

Ewing joined the Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board in 2004 as regional marketing manager, and was instrumental in establishing an office in New York, creating a global brand presence for the destination.

Following her time at San Diego Mesa College, where she obtained an associate degree in hospitality management, Ewing attended Rutgers University and East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in management.

She has also been admitted to the prestigious Georgetown University for her masters in internal business and policy.

The Turks & Caicos Islands are considered the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.