Qasr Al Watan hosts “For the love of Zayed” exhibition

As a unique cultural landmark that reflects the history, traditions, and journey of the UAE and as an architectural marvel that pays tribute to Arabian culture and artistry, Qasr Al Watan launched an Arabic calligraphy exhibition in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. The exhibition, titled “In the love of Zayed”, is hosted in collaboration with the UAE Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation as a gesture of respect and honour to everything that the founding father has given to the people of this nation.

Taking place at the Great Hall of the palace, visitors can immerse themselves into a journey of the founding father’s most meaningful quotes, poems, and words through 41 pieces of art created by UAE-based artists with the vision to utilize the remarkable art of Arabic calligraphy.

H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center at the Department of Culture and Tourism and Khalif Al Jallaf, Head of UAE Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation both attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition. That in addition, H.E Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary at Ministry of Culture and Knowledge development and Dr. Saeed Hamdan, Head of Abu Dhabi Arabic Center.

In addition to inaugurating the exhibition, the attendees enjoyed an enriching and in-depth visitor experience of the Presidential Palace through a private guided tour. They were transported on a unique journey that highlighted Arabian architectural craftsmanship and intellectual heritage, a timeless collection of artifacts, rare manuscripts and books, and an inspiring intellectual legacy of the nation’s past, present and future.

The exquisite experience at Qasr Al Watan is truly unlike any other, for visitors of all ages to explore time and time again. With its architectural marvels, artistic wonders and historical legacy, one visit to Qasr Al Watan is never quite enough. To plan your visit to the Palace and view the paintings on display please visit the website: www.QasrAlWatan.ae .

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year.

