Burj Al Arab Jumeirah welcomes Kapoor exhibition

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has unveiled a new pop-up exhibition space in collaboration with international contemporary art gallery, Galleria Continua.

Located in the first-floor lobby beneath the atrium, the dedicated area will showcase previously unseen works by British-Indian artist, Anish Kapoor.

Running until January, guests can discover seven pieces from different series and research on light, colour and materiality that he has conducted over the years, engaging the audience in a visual and sensorial experience.

They comprise brilliantly coloured discs, magistral alabaster works and mesmerising, mirrored pieces from the Turner prize-winner’s acclaimed Alice collection realised in 2017.

Chosen exclusively for the exhibition, each piece conveys a sense of infinity and suspended time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration comes as Ermanno Zanini, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah General Manager, realises a vision of further enhancing the renowned guest experience at the property by making world-class art accessible through one-of-a-kind activations.

Speaking about the luxurious new space, the art and photography connoisseur said: “At Burj Al Arab Jumeirah we are innovators of Arabian luxury and design – the building itself is a stunning work of art and a triumph of modern architecture.

“Together with Jumeirah Group, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of service, culinary and design to deliver truly unforgettable moments for our guests.”

Galleria Continua was founded in 1990 by Lorenzo Fiaschi together with Mario Cristiani and Maurizio Rigillo, with the intention to give continuity to contemporary art in a landscape rich with the signs of ancient art.

Occupying a former cinema, Galleria Continua established itself and thrived in an entirely unexpected location in a town - San Gimignano – steeped in history, timeless and magnificent.

Thirty-one years on and it has expanded to Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana, Roma, Sao Paulo, Paris - and now Dubai at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

More Information

Take a look at a series of shots from the show here.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is considered the World’s Leading All-Suite Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.