Bulgari Resort Los Angeles signed for 2025 arrival

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts has announced an agreement with owner and developer Gary Safady for a new luxury resort in Los Angeles.

The new Bulgari Resort, scheduled to open in 2025, is set to be the second Bulgari property in the United States, following the opening of the Miami property in 2024.

The Bulgari Resort Los Angeles is expected to be the twelfth property in the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection.

It is located in the Santa Monica Mountains, less than five miles from Rodeo Drive, will be nestled amongst 33 acres of a stunning hillside park, surrounded by natural wildlife and remarkable views.

Plans call for 58 rooms and suites, eight private estates and the signature Bulgari Il Ristorante - Niko Romito – as well as a 10,000 square foot spa, a state-of-the-art-gym, a cinema and an exclusive eight-seat sushi bar.

A good portion of the guest rooms and suites will be located in secluded bungalows studded across the eastern half of the property, adjacent to the carefully curated amenities.

The eight residential properties will range in size from 12,000 to 48,000 square feet, each with private land of at least one acre and as large as five.

The topography of Los Angeles’ canyons, allows for vast open space and privacy, giving each home a distinctive setting while preserving the area’s ridgeline and protecting its flora and fauna.

Bulgari chief executive, Jean-Christophe Babin, said: “We are extremely happy and proud to announce the signing of definitive agreements to develop the new Bulgari Resort in Los Angeles, the capital of cinema and art which has always been a major Bulgari inspiration from the time of Liz Taylor to the most recent Academy Awards.

“The new Bulgari gem represents an extraordinary achievement for the brand to establish in such a key destination for the luxury industry.”