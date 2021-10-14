Viking Saturn to make debut in 2023

Viking has announced its newest ocean ship, Viking Saturn, will join the fleet in early 2023.

The 930-guest ship will spend her maiden season sailing three new itineraries in Scandinavian and Nordic countries, including two 15-day journeys, sailing to Iceland, Greenland and Canada.

In addition to the three new itineraries, Viking also announced today that the company will bring back the popular eight-day Iceland itinerary starting in August 2023.

“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“These new itineraries are ideal for curious travellers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty.

“We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort.”