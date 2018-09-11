Buffalo Tours Asia and Olympus Tours Americas merge to create Discova

Buffalo Tours Asia and Olympus Tours Americas have announced a merger.

Following the deal, the duo of destination management companies will combine to create one company known as Discova.

Continuing to deliver turnkey solutions to their business partners around the world, Buffalo Tours, a long-time provider of customised tours in Asia, and Olympus Tours, a ground operator for Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, will now operate under the new brand.

Backed by the global travel company, Flight Centre Travel Group, the new brand positioning will be completed in the back end of the current year, showcasing at World Travel Market in London in November.

“Our knowledge base, our people and our love of travel is at the heart of our business,” said Greg Kitchen, managing director of Discova.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This merger is not about changing who we are – it’s about underscoring our core values and strengthening the alignment between our businesses.

“This will allow us to expand our global reach so that we can remain at the forefront of in-destination travel services and connect our partners and customers to a world of possibilities through discovery and adventure.”

The repositioning of Buffalo and Olympus businesses into Discova reaffirms the brand’s commitment to being a business-to-business destination management company.

Discova delivers a range of services to its partners that includes day touring, transportation, extended touring, educational travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).

Discova is also able to create tailormade in-destination solutions.

The strong position Buffalo Tours has maintained in responsible tourism will be carried into the new brand and complimented by working alongside Flight Centre Travel Group’s Worldwise Charter.

Discova currently operates in 14 countries in Asia, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean.