InterContinental Phuket Resort soft opens in Thailand with arrival of first guest

InterContinental Hotel Group has announced the soft opening of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

Following a multi-religious ceremony, the property welcomed its first paying guest, Khun Jaraspim Liptapanlop.

Inspired by Phuket’s natural landscape, the hotel will be a tribute to Thailand’s rich heritage and modern contemporary lifestyle, marking the luxury brand’s debut in Phuket.

Scheduled to open officially on September 1st, the new sanctuary for discerning travellers will offer a collection of 221 elegantly appointed rooms and villas on the pristine Kamala Beach, also known as the Millionaire’s Mile.

A thoughtfully curated collection of gourmet experiences, wellness rituals and event venues against the stunning backdrop of Phuket’s rainforested mountain range makes InterContinental Phuket Resort an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers alike.

With a perfect beach-front location near the protected northern cove of Kamala Beach, InterContinental Phuket Resort evokes a sense of serenity in a natural landscape of lush forested hills where white powdery sand meets the azure waters of Andaman Sea.

The resort offers integrated recreational facilities that cater to all travellers’ requirements.

As a mark of distinction, the expansive Club InterContinental lounge experience features a second-floor beach vista frontage, indoor and outdoor dining areas as well as a large private sundeck and infinity pool.

“Being the world’s first luxury hotel brand founded 70 years ago, we are delighted to continue this pioneering spirit by introducing the InterContinental Life to Phuket,” said Bjorn Courage, general manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

“Rooted in Thai traditions and craftsmanship, InterContinental Phuket Resort brings discerning travellers on a multi-sensory journey that will heighten curiosity about this beloved beach destination and inspire the kind of memorable experiences that guests expect from InterContinental Hotels and Resorts.”

Sati Spa and Wellness, an InterContinental Phuket spa, embraces its verdant natural surroundings.

It offers eight treatment rooms, a Duet Suite with Jacuzzi and full-service nail salon.