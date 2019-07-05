New mobile app for Singapore Airlines customers

Singapore Airlines has announced the launch of its all-new mobile app for Android and iOS smartphones.

The new app is designed for faster performance and improved usability, and introduces new features that offer customers a seamless and more personalised experience.

Based on a ground-up rebuild and all-new underlying technical architecture, the new app delivers customers significantly enhanced booking and check-in flows, improving transaction time by up to 60 per cent.

In addition to significant improvements in existing functions, the new app introduces several entirely new features.

These include Capture and Discover, a new search function that uses image recognition as well as speech and natural language processing to identify the user intent, match it to a Singapore Airlines destination, and present relevant destination content and fare deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on offer is Translation Assistant, a feature that uses real-time language translation by voice to help travellers communicate better when they are overseas, and

Measure Your Baggage to help travellers determine if the size of their bag is within cabin baggage limitations.

Users continue to enjoy greater personalisation, with the enhancement of in-flight entertainment features in the mobile app.

These include extended access to e-Library magazine and newspaper content based on KrisFlyer membership tier, as well as a new search and filter function to allow for easier content browsing in the e-Library and KrisWorld catalogue.

The app continues to enable customers to bookmark their movies, so that they can pick up where they left off on subsequent flights with the newest in-flight entertainment systems.

“Singapore Airlines has been investing heavily to enhance our digital capabilities.

“With new user interface designs and insourcing of developer and customer experience talent, we are working to provide faster and more customer-centric products and services to improve the customer experience,” said senior vice president sales and marketing, Campbell Wilson.

“The launch of our new app follows many other digital innovation initiatives, such as KrisPay, the world’s first blockchain-based airline loyalty digital wallet, and the progressive redesign of our website and its underlying architecture.

“Improvements to our mobile app will not stop here and we will continue to invest our efforts to add value to our customers’ experience.”

The new app will be available for download progressively, following the beta launch that began in October last year.

For Android users, the new app is being released by countries progressively between July and September, while iOS users may download the new app from the App Store in September.

The beta version will continue to be available for download in the meantime.