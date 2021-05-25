Brown appointed chief people officer with American

American Airlines has confirmed that Mecole ‘Cole’ Brown will join the airline as chief people officer.

In this role, Brown will lead all aspects of global talent and recruitment, benefits and compensation, people operations and diversity, equity and inclusion.

She will report to Elise Eberwein, executive vice president of people and global engagement.

“Cole is an extraordinary leader and the right person to lead American’s people function as we recover from a global pandemic and welcome our customers back to American Airlines,” Eberwein said.

“Her experience with large, multi-national service businesses will translate well into the airline industry, and the breadth and depth of her human resources experience will support our co-workers in the best way possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown most recently served as vice president, human resources for Amazon’s devices and services, corporate and business development, and advertising and entertainment business segments.

Prior to Amazon, Brown served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Conifer Health Solutions.