Breeze Airways unveils first Airbus A220

Breeze Airways has unveiled the first of 80 A220-300 aircraft it has on order during a preview event at the Airbus A220 final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama.

The aircraft is expected to be delivered to Breeze in the coming weeks.

The Breeze A220-300 cabin is configured in a comfortable two-class 126 seat premium cabin layout comprising 36 business and 90 economy seats fitted with in-seat power and USB ports for all passengers.

Breeze will offer superior single-aisle comfort on board its brand new A220s, such as the widest seats, the largest windows and more overhead stowage space per passenger.

Breeze started airline operations in May.

This first A220 is expected to enter service in quarter two of 2022.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation geared turbofan engines.

With a range of up to 3,450 nautical miles, the A220 gives airlines added operational flexibility.