Giro d’Italia headed to Expo 2020 in Dubai

Global cycling stars will participate in the first Giro d’Italia Criterium on November 6th, with a 30-lap short-format race on a 2.1-kilometre circuit at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The criterium is the celebratory event of the Giro d’Italia, aimed at showcasing the excellence of the 104-year-old Grand Tour race, one of world cycling’s most prestigious events.

The high-profile riders who have signed up for the challenge include: 2021 Giro d’Italia winner and 2019 Tour de France yellow jersey winner Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers); three-time UCI Road World Champion Peter Sagan (BORA – hansgrohe); winner of the Maglia Ciclamino (Points Classifications) of the last edition of the Corsa Rosa, nine-time Grand Tour stage winner Elia Viviani (Cofidis); 2021 Giro d’Italia winner of the KOM Classification Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën); and two-time UCI ITT World Champion Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers), winner of six stages of the Giro d’Italia.

The race at Expo 2020, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the Italy Pavilion, will see riders take on a criterium circuit in the shape of the Giro d’Italia’s ‘Amore Infinito’ infinity symbol.

The race will take place near the Expo 2020’s Italian Pavilion, where the Giro d’Italia trophy will be on display.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pavilion will also host a meet-and-greet session with the cyclists on November 5th, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to speak to their favourite riders, ahead of a gala dinner held in celebration of the inaugural race for the competitors.

The Italy Pavilion, located in Al Forsan, provides visitors with an unforgettable experience that presents new educational, professional, and business opportunities.

It displays buildings, systems and technologies that play a major role in sustainability, the circular economy and digital architecture.