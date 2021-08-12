BreakFree Wirrina Cove opens in Australia

Accor and New Terry Developments have opened the 87-room BreakFree Wirrina Cove resort, nestled in the heart of beautiful Wirrina Cove, South Australia.

The resort is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient resort accommodation in Gulf St Vincent.

Surrounded by national parks, with photogenic beaches, waterfalls and kangaroos, the resort is located in an area of outstanding natural beauty, having one of the most sweeping and spectacular panoramic views of the sea.

BreakFree Wirrina Cove is approximately 70-kilometres drive south of Adelaide.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Simon McGrath, said: “We are proud to open a BreakFree resort in the Gulf St Vincent region.

“This resort will play a key role in further elevating the areas profile and its attractiveness as a leisure and business destination.

“Terry Developments should be very proud of the long-term investment they have made into the future of tourism the area, and we look forward to enjoying a successful partnership together.”

The resort offers an impressive 18-hole golf course, state of the art conference and function facilities, high speed internet, with bar and cafe facilities, plus a fantastic pool and gym, and onsite car parking.

BreakFree Wirrina Cove owner, Andie Xu, said: “With outstanding golf and meeting facilities in the Gulf St Vincent region, BreakFree Wirrina Cove sets a new benchmark in accommodation.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Accor, who are the market leader of accommodation in Australia, under a franchise agreement.”