New management for Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre

ASM Global has taken over as the managing operator for Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre.

The project is set to complete construction in 2022 and will mark the launch of the region’s largest exhibition and convention centre.

It is comprised of a total site area of 309,000 sqm.

ASM Global was selected after an extensive tender process in which the company achieved preferred bidder status to manage, operate and programme the new destination

due to its track record of success in managing venues of a similar stature across the world.

ASM Global APAC chairman, Harvey Lister, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed the operator of what will be a landmark development, which will further position Bahrain as a growing international destination helping to drive growth and create jobs as well as a legacy for the kingdom.

“We look forward to working with Bahrain Tourism & Exhibition Authority in creating a brand-new exhibition and convention hub at the heart of the region.”

The centre will bolster Bahrain’s position as a leading business events hub internationally with a total build-up area of 149,000 sqm.

Offering 95,000 sqm of exhibition space over ten halls, a 4,000-seat tiered auditorium and 95 meeting rooms, there is also an event organisers’ office and a 250-seat capacity restaurant.

Bahrain Tourism & Exhibition Authority chief executive, Nasser Qaedi, said “The new centre will reinforce the kingdom’s status regionally and internationally and Bahrain’s position in the MICE industry.

“We look forward to working with ASM Global to attract international exhibitions and conferences to be held in Bahrain.”