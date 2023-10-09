Blue Islands Trials Direct Flights Between Jersey and the Isle of Man

Blue Islands is trialling direct flights between Jersey and the Isle of Man, with connections to and from Guernsey, following engagement with the local business community.

Rob Veron, CEO, Blue Islands said, “We’re excited to trial direct flights to the Isle of Man. Through surveys and discussions with key businesses in each island we have some insights into the likely market requirement. The next stage in assessing the viability of such services is this 5-week trial.

“Blue Islands is committed to providing services that bring strategic benefit to the islands. We’re launching this trial with a number of cornerstone corporate partners, who have each taken an advance allocation of seats, enabling us to explore the longer-term viability of a year-round service.

“We thank everyone that has provided feedback and to the organisations that have committed to purchase seats in advance; this is a unique collaboration that ensures the viability of the trial which we hope will enable a longer term scheduled service.”

Direct flights from Jersey to the Isle of Man will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 November until 7 December. It will also be possible to fly to and from Guernsey, staying onboard the same aircraft, with just a short stop in Jersey.

Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance commented: “As both islands are leading international financial centres, numerous Jersey firms have well-established connections with the Isle of Man, maintaining a presence in both jurisdictions. Improved connectivity and streamlined travel could bring numerous benefits to the island, and we keenly await the results of this trial into the route’s long-term viability.”

Matt Thomas, CEO, Ports of Jersey said, “We’re delighted to be working with Blue Islands to launch an Isle of Man service, providing valuable connectivity to link our two islands. We really appreciate the input from key stakeholders who have explained how valuable this service would be to our business community and look forward to the trial being successful.”

Rob added, “Engagement with our corporate travellers is a vital component of being able to provide the connectivity for businesses that have requirements across Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. The commitment already pledged from industry combined with envisaged further support from businesses during the trial will be key to being able to determine the long-term viability of a direct scheduled service. If the trial is successful a full scheduled service could be launched early in 2024.”