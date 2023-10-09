Southwest Airlines Expands Service with Exciting New Routes to the Caribbean and Mexico

In March 2023 Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will increase its presence at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) with new routes and increased service.

On Saturday, October 7 the carrier will launch new weekly nonstop service to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica as well as Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Additionally, Southwest will also expand nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) with daily nonstop flights.

Travelers departing on all three routes Saturday will be treated to Caribbean-themed décor, live steel drum music, trivia, limbo, hula hoop, a conga line, and refreshments.

“We are proud to work with Southwest Airlines to expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City and expect more exciting new flight announcements ahead,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “Kansas Citians are excited to travel to beautiful destinations including Cabo, Jamaica, and so many more. I am thrilled to see this announcement and thank Southwest for its continued investment in Kansas City.”

“The new MCI is a shining jewel in our Network and provides tremendous support to our customers and employees,” said Steve Sisneros, Vice President of Airport Affairs at Southwest Airlines. “We’re proud to serve as the hometown carrier of Kansas Citians for more than 40 years and we’re excited to grow our international service at MCI.”

Effective October 7, 2023, Southwest will offer seasonal service on Saturdays between:

Kansas City, Mo. and Montego Bay, Jamaica

MCI-MBJ departs 11:35 a.m. and arrives 3:35 p.m.

MBJ-MCI departs 12:05 p.m. and arrives 4:25 pm.

MCI-SJD departs 10:40 a.m. and arrives 12:10 p.m.

SJD-MCI departs 11:35 a.m. and arrives 5:25 p.m.

Both new routes complement the carrier’s existing service between Kansas City and Cancun, Mexico which seasonally adjusts to daily service beginning October 5, 2023.

MCI-CUN departs 10:30 a.m. and arrives 1:45 p.m.

CUN-MCI departs 1:40 p.m. and arrives 5:10 p.m.

Air fares and other information are available at Southwest.com.

