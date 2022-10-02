Black Sea city of Batumi wins Europe’s leading emerging tourism destination

The Black Sea city of Batumi on Saturday won the award of Europe’s leading emerging tourism destination at the 29th World Travel Awards, in Mallorca.

The Batumi city hall said that the city has won the award among ten other tourist destinations in Europe, with Tornike Rijvadze, the chairman of the autonomous republic of Adjara announcing that Batumi has been officially named as a host city of the 2023 World Travel Awards event.

The Black Sea city of Batumi earned the same award in 2019.

The event has been held since 1993, with hundreds of nominations and thousands of nominees that are divided into different categories according to continents and countries, among them are leading hotels, travel agencies, tourist attractions, destinations, tour operators, as well as sea, road, air transport companies, etc.

Source: Agenda.GE