Visitors were welcomed to the official opening of Expo City Dubai on Saturday, enjoying a reunion with some of their favourite attractions one year since the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion are now open, in addition to Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, which opened in September.

Visitors can also buy tickets to the Garden in the Sky observation tower and enjoy free daily access to the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza.

Around 50 Expo City Dubai staff and their families opened the Sustainability Entry Portal, welcoming the public and heralding the advent of a new era. In the evening, Al Wasl reawakened in spectacular style, with a spellbinding light show to celebrate the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of this innovation-driven city of the future.

Expo City Dubai’s AED120 one-day Attractions Pass gives entry to the Vision Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilions, Alif and Terra, which are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with more pavilions to be added as they open. Alternatively, visitors can purchase individual pavilion tickets for AED50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination). A trip on Garden in the Sky – not included in the Attractions Pass – costs AED30 (free for children aged five and under and People of Determination).

Expo City Dubai also welcomed the return of some of Expo 2020 Dubai’s most popular food and beverage vendors, including traditional Emirati Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, ECCO Pizza & Pasta with its hearty Italian fare and the popular Albaik from Saudi Arabia.

Source: TradeArabia News Service