Black Eyed Peas headed for Expo 2020 in Dubai

Global music superstars Black Eyed Peas will throw the biggest party yet at Expo 2020 this month as they celebrate 25 years of smash-hit success.

The group will showcase new music from their album ‘Translation’ during a special one-off performance on January 25th.

This global livestream will be broadcast live from Al Wasl Plaza and will feature Black Eyed Peas performing a dynamic and bespoke show under Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world.

Aligned with subtheme of mobility, this high-energy new show is inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music, that explores and embraces new frontiers that drive humankind forwards.

This exciting new show will be streamed live to millions of fans around the world, with many ways for you to be part of it.

Visitors wishing to attend Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Infinite Nights’ show are advised to arrive early.