Manchester City sign Emirates Palace partnership

Emirates Palace has signed a new agreement with Manchester City FC, establishing the property as the official luxury hotel partner of the club.

The deal will see the brand featured in various places, including Etihad Stadium, the training ground and on a training kit.

The hotel has previously been used by Manchester City’s first team as a base during warm weather training visits to the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, City Football Schools, based in Abu Dhabi, currently use the pitch facilities at the hotel to host educational and community sessions with children in the region.

The Premier League club, founded in 1880, has won the European Cup Winners’ Cup; seven league championship titles, including five Premier League titles, and six FA Cups.

“The partnership with Manchester City reinforces Emirates Palace’s position as the ultimate destination for sports, leisure and recreational facilities in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“With our FIFA-approved football pitch and other award-winning facilities, we are excited to be the training ground for the Premier League Club and to host educational and training sessions for sports enthusiasts and children and of the region,” said Michael Koth, general manager of Emirates Palace.

In addition, as part of its community outreach programmes, Emirates Palace will continue to welcome Abu Dhabi-based City Football Schools to use the pitch facilities, and will host educational and training sessions for children of the region.