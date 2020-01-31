Best Western to debut Sadie brand in UK

Best Western has revealed plans to open Europe’s first Sadie hotel in Luton.

Opening this summer, the concept will take the hotel group’s portfolio to over 280 hotels in the UK.

The new Sadie hotel is set to create over forty jobs and become a prominent feature as you enter Luton town centre.

Following a £6 million conversion, the former sixties office building is gearing up to open as a modern, upscale hotel, with bespoke design features throughout and a nod to the proud history of the town in public areas.

With excellent shopping and transport links within a short walking distance, it is also the perfect base for guests wanting to visit Bedfordshire or London, or the perfect place to check in to before heading off on holiday from London Luton airport.

Mark Stanley, head of hotel development at Best Western GB, said: “The hotel stands out from the crowd and we’re delighted to have worked so closely with Ali on this project from start to finish.

“We can’t wait to see the hotel completed and welcome guests from around the world.

“The Sadie brand is a fantastic addition to the Best Western portfolio, capturing a modern look with the sought-after boutique feel which we are sure will be a hit with guests wanting a proudly and uniquely independent place to stay.”

As a boutique brand, Sadie offers developers and investors the opportunity to reposition and rebadge existing properties or to transform other buildings to create new unique hotels.

Similar to Aiden by Best Western, Sadie hotels provide a sophisticated design program which is fundamentally flexible, encouraging developers to maximise the personality of the neighbourhood and local culture to be incorporated into its aesthetic.