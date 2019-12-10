Lodz to host Routes Europe next year

Lodz has been selected to host the European Route Development Forum in 2021.

As the main stage for Europe’s leading airline decision makers, Routes Europe will provide a platform for the third largest city in Poland to demonstrate the significant market opportunity the country offers.

Steven Small, director of events, Routes, said: “We are very excited to be working with Lodz Airport and their strategic partners to bring Routes Europe to the city in 2021.

“With the airport celebrating its 95th anniversary this year, the selection comes at an exciting time for one of Europe’s last undiscovered cities.

“With the infrastructure and capacity for two million passengers annually, the airport offers substantial opportunities for the European route development community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident Routes Europe will stimulate significant growth in air connectivity and shine a spotlight on Central Poland.”

Routes Europe 2021 will be held on April 26th-28th at Expo-Lodz.

The event will be hosted by Lodz Airport, supported by its strategic partners the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Anna Midera, chief executive of Lodz Airport, said “Routes Europe is the event of the same rank as the UEFA European Championship or the EXPO Exhibition.

“I am proud of the fact that Lodz and our airport will host such a prestigious event.

“We are inviting the whole aviation world to Lodz to show everyone that Lodz is the great city in the heart of economically strong region – a destination worth visiting for work and business as well as for city break.”