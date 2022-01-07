Best Western signs two beachfront properties in Vietnam

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has broken new ground in Vietnam with the signing of two new projects in Ho Tram, the vibrant beachfront resort area.

The company has joined with Thien Binh Minh Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of the Charm Group, to introduce two new Best Western branded properties to the destination.

Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western and Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Signature Collection by Best Western will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2024.

They will comprise more than 1,000 rooms, suites and villas – across two properties - all in a prime seafront setting.

Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western will offer 458 upscale rooms and suites plus 90 luxurious villas, amid a landscape of lush gardens just steps from the sandy shore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle-conscious guests will enjoy upmarket amenities and impeccable service, all influenced by local style and sophistication, in line with the high standards of the BW Premier Collection brand.

Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Signature Collection by Best Western will feature 470 rooms and suites with unique design, wrapped in an enchanting ambiance of tropical gardens, swaying palms and sparkling pools.

Cyrill Czerwonka, Best Western Hotels & Resorts senior regional director of development, Asia, said: “We are delighted to be part of this landmark project, which will enhance Charm Group’s status in the global hospitality sector, elevate the Vietnamese tourism industry, and strengthen Best Western’s upscale and luxury portfolio in this important Asian market.”