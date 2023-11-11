Belfast City Airport Unveils Luxurious Aspire Lounge After £1.2m Renovation

Belfast City Airport has officially unveiled its new Aspire Lounge at an exclusive event attended by representatives from some of Northern Ireland’s leading business organisations and prominent aviation industry figures.

After a £1.2m investment into the facility, the Aspire Lounge reopened during the summer with capacity increased by 70 to accommodate 178 passengers.

This follows the recent news that Belfast City Airport, which was the UK’s most punctual airport for H1 2023, will soon fly to more routes than ever before with the addition of Reus, Venice, and Barcelona to its extensive charter portfolio.

Speaking at the event, Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented: “We are excited to unveil our new Aspire Lounge to some of our most influential stakeholders, showcasing a new standard for luxury travel in Northern Ireland.

“The quality finish and distinct sense of comfort and relaxation is heightened only by the stunning views of the runway and delicious food and drink offering.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The final result is testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for passengers, further demonstrated by our dedication to providing connectivity across the UK and beyond.

“Passengers now have a choice of 30 routes with our six airline partners, including major hubs such as Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Amsterdam.

“This, coupled with our speedy security times of only six minutes, means that passengers choosing Belfast City Airport will enjoy convenient and comfortable travel.”

Inspired by the best bits of Northern Ireland, the Aspire Lounge features sound-proof booths, private seating areas, and charging stations throughout.

Graham Allen, Head of Aspire Lounges UK and Ireland, added:

“We are thrilled to formally launch the newest Aspire lounge in our Global network at Belfast City Airport which showcases the Aspire brand and the rich culture of Belfast and beyond. Aspire is the UK’s and Europe’s largest airport lounge brand.

“The demand for Airport Lounges is growing exponentially and our partnership with Belfast City Airport represents a luxury £1.2m development, ensuring we can deliver against our brand promise of the ‘The Perfect Start’ for today’s travellers.”

With 34 years of airport hospitality experience, business travellers, families and individuals can avail of a welcoming, relaxing and energising experience before their flight, in a comfortable lounge that is recognisably Aspire, with a distinct sense of place.

The lounge offers enhanced food and beverage options, purpose-built booths for working and relaxing areas to soak up the view of the airfield and iconic Belfast Harbour skyline.

Aspire Lounge access is available to book now starting at only £36.99.