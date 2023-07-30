Bartlett Targeting 250,000 visitors from Latam over the next 5 years

Buoyed by the full recovery of Jamaica’s tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism is targeting 250,000 visitors from Latin America (Latam) over the next 5years.The move forms part of the Minister’s aggressive push to reengage this large source market.

“The Latin America region has over 600 million people and represents one of the largest source markets for Jamaica that we must capitalize on. With travel fully returned and the potential of new airlift out of the region, we are building out strategies to attract these visitors,” said Minister Bartlett.

Copa Airlines remains the strongest airline partner with an increased frequency of 4 flights weekly to Montego Bay and Kingston, with the aim of providing 5 flights weekly by Q1 in 2024.

“Now is the time for Jamaica, a sought-after

destination, to leverage this very lucrative market as part of our drive to welcome 5 million visitors by 2025.

With 20 thousand rooms coming on stream in Jamaica, we will need to engage our airline partners for more airlift and seats, our tour operators, and create more investment to support this drive,” said Minister Bartlett.

In 2019, Jamaica welcomed over 38 thousand visitors from Latam, and the island was poised to increase this number in 2020, but then COVID hit. Coming out of the pandemic, in 2022, Jamaica was able to welcome over 22 thousand visitors from the region.

“The signs of interest for travel from Latam to Jamaica are strong, and we are ready to showcase our authentic culture and unique offerings,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Minister Bartlett is in Latin America with a team of senior tourism representatives as part of a high-level strategic reengagement of the region.

Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2022, for the 16th straight year at last years World Travel Awards. Jamaica also scooped the award for Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022, for the 14th year in a row and Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2022.

