Lufthansa in-flight service: more choice, more entertainment, more sustainability

Lufthansa’s in-flight service is being expanded and will offer more choice, entertainment and sustainability in the future.Starting in mid-August, Business Class passengers on long-haul flights from Germany will be able to choose from a wider selection of main dishes as early as one month and up to 24 hours before departure.

A total of six different regional and seasonal menus will be available for pre-selection. This makes for a relaxed flight and at the same time helps optimize food use and further reduce waste.

As early as 1 August, Lufthansa will be offering an expanded range of hot beverages in its Onboard Delights Service on European flights. A new, sustainable reusable cup made of recyclable plastic will be used, replacing the previous disposable cup with a plastic lid. In addition to high-quality, instant coffee specialties such as latte macchiato, three tea variants and hot chocolate will also be available for purchase in the new cup going forward. The passenger airlines of the Lufthansa Group have set themselves the goal of completely eliminating single-use plastic and single-use aluminum on board by 2025.

Another new feature on board Lufthansa long-haul flights is an expanded entertainment offering for kids and teens. In the future, the airline’s “e-journals” media library will offer young passengers an expanded age-appropriate reading selection in the Children’s Media Box. It includes a wide range of journals and magazines in various languages that can be downloaded free of charge. Coloring pages are also available for the youngest passengers to help time waiting at the gate and their stay on board fly by. The new children’s podcasts, which are now available free of charge in the FlyNet portal on short- and medium-haul flights, also contribute to this. The in-flight entertainment program for children has also been expanded for the summer months. More than 50 films and TV programs, as well as many audio programs, are available for young passengers on long-haul flights. Especially during the vacation season, children’s TV programs and audio books can be accessed free of charge via QR codes at the Lufthansa gates and playgrounds in Terminal 2 in Munich and Terminal 1 in Frankfurt.