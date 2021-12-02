Bartlett appointed GITT ambassador during UNWTO general assembly

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has been appointed as an ambassador with GITT.

GITT – or governmental and institutional travel and tourism – is a new sector within the industry.

It seeks to examine travel at the governmental and institutional level, an important niche market within the tourism market that promotes attractive professional opportunities.

Minister Bartlett meet with Diego Fuentes, head of GITT, on the side-lines of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) general assembly.

The event welcomed hundreds of delegates to Madrid this week for the first gathering of its kind since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alongside Fuentes, minister Bartlett will examine the feasibility of creating the first tourism resilience barometer.

Work will be carried out alongside the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), itself founded by minister Bartlett.

Fuentes is the founder of the Tourism Optimiser Platform (Top), a highly specialised project and affiliate member of the UNWTO.

As an expert in governmental and institutional travel, he works to defined GITT, with the sole purpose of professionalising and standardising this sector.

Within this project, Fuentes has created the first institute to provide training to all stakeholders.

More information can be found here here.