Ryanair signs Junta de Andalucía partnership

Ryanair has announced a partnership with Junta de Andalucía in a bid to further boost tourism recovery across the Spanish region.

Central to the partnership is a joint communications campaign aimed at strengthening Spain’s position as an attractive tourist destination and spurring visitors from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway and Sweden.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are delighted to partner with Junta de Andalucía and to work together to enhance connectivity between Spain and the rest of Europe, steadily rebuilding the nation’s tourism industry.

“We have already significantly increased connectivity to/from the Spanish region with the introduction of new routes and additional frequencies from across Europe.

“This partnership will further promote this beautiful region and Ryanair’s network of low fare routes to Spain, which are becoming increasingly popular among our growing customer base as they plan their well-deserved new year breaks.”

As the most southern region in Spain, Andalucía is famous for its Moorish architecture, autonomous region of hills, clear-blue rivers, and mouth-watering food – the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway.

Juan Marín, minister for tourism of the regional government of Andalucía, said: “We are very excited to work with Ryanair on this incredibly important campaign promoting Andalucía as an attractive tourism destination for European travellers.”