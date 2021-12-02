United Arab Emirates celebrates golden jubilee at Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) golden jubilee celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off today with a special opening of the portal at Sustainability Gate by members of the Emirates Writers Union.

As announced by the UAE president, sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2021 commemorates 50 years since the founding of the UAE in 1971.

Nahla Al Mheiri, director, creative management, events and entertainment, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “This initiative celebrates the writers who are part of the success of the UAE.

“They are our main resource to create our vision and our visuals at Expo 2020 – so they are part of our success.

“They are part of documenting the story of Expo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They write our stories and tell our stories to the world.

“Having them here on this significant day is an affirmation of the importance of culture and science.”

Writer Amna Alshamsi, said: “I am very proud to be one of the storytellers from the UAE chosen to speak on such a special day.”

Expo 2020 Dubai is offering visitors the chance to experience the United Arab Emirates golden jubilee celebrations in full glory, with free site-wide access today.

A four-day slate of world-class events and immersive Emirati experiences will mark 50 years since the founding of the nation in show-stopping style with renewed optimism for the next half century.



Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020, speaks during the UAE national day ceremony at Al Wasl

As part of the celebrations, the United Arab Emirates’ national day ceremony took place on the Stage of Nations at Al Wasl Plaza.

The show was hosted in the presence of sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence and commissioner general, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Reem Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation and director general, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Also on hand were ambassadors, consuls and commissioner generals of participating countries, as well as crowds of visitors.

National day is celebrated every year to commemorate December 2nd.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan made an official speech to mark the day and said: “Your excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, it is with great pride that i address and embrace my fellow commissioner generals on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

“I am thankful that you have joined us on this momentous journey, and honoured to stand among you at this special moment in the story of our nation, a story in which you have each played a significant part.

“Together we are peers, and partners, and pioneers in overcoming shared adversity to deliver on our solemn commitment to a World Exposition that offers hope and optimism for all.”

He added: “Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, the United Arab Emirates has never wavered in the fulfilment of that promise, nor the honouring of its founding principles, prominent among them the values of tolerance and openness, the preservation of rights and the enshrining of human dignity for all.

“Our philosophy is that good neighbourliness is the basis of genuine stability, from which growth and development will necessarily flow.

“Our globalised present and increasingly interconnected future means that you are all our neighbour, a prospect that inspires us as we launch towards another half-century of peaceful, reliable, and invaluable cooperation and collaboration.”

More than 50 of the country pavilions have expressed their well-wishes to the UAE.