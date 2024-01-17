UNWTO Launches ‘TourismConnectsRural’ Digital Hub to Strengthen Rural Tourism Worldwide

UNWTO has launched the world’s biggest digital hub for communities focused on rural tourism. The ‘TourismConnectsRural’ platform will boost collaboration across the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Network, connecting around 200 rural destinations in every global region.

Empowering Village Connections

TourismConnectsRural is designed to facilitate internal communication, allowing villages to exchange experiences and insights, and take part in masterclasses focused on growing tourism as a driver of rural development.

Key features of the platform include:

Experience Exchange: Villages can share their unique experiences, insights, and best practices through the platform, or work together on specific topics creating a dynamic ecosystem of knowledge.

Masterclasses: A comprehensive bank of masterclasses will allow villages to enhance their skills and sustainable tourism practices.

Interactive Communication: The platform enables real-time interaction, allowing villagers to engage in meaningful conversations, ask questions, and collaborate effortlessly.

Event Hub: Villages can showcase their events and stay informed about special occasions, fostering a sense of community through the exchange of information.

Zorista Urosevic, Executive Director at UNWTO says: “UNWTO is empowering rural communities by providing a digital space where they can converse, collaborate, and collectively learn and contribute to the sustainable development of their regions. Communities in our Best Tourism Villages Network now have unprecedented access to a space where they can communicate, share, and learn from their counterparts globally.”