Banyan Tree Veya Phuket to open tomorrow

Banyan Tree Group has confirmed the launch of new wellbeing brand Banyan Tree Veya.

Set to open tomorrow, the flagship Banyan Tree Veya Phuket is a wellbeing-centred resort that offers bespoke programs with an emphasis on what the brand calls ‘embodiment therapies’.

Veya means ‘to weave,’ and provides the safe space to integrate your own path to wellbeing.

The Veya experience is led by certified multidisciplinary wellbeing hosts around a three-step protocol of awareness, discovery and sustenance.

Created in direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Banyan Tree Veya aims to address a world with an urgent need for reconnecting mind and body on a daily basis.

“With our hyper-stimulated modern life, our nervous systems cannot truly relax and therefore, rest; chronic stress erodes our natural immunity and regenerative capacity.

“Our ethos #OwnYourPresence guides our mission of inspiring individuals’ to travel inwards and become conscious of how their daily actions, thoughts, and emotions interact with their physical being,” said Ho Ren Yung, senior vice president of Banyan Tree Group.