New leadership for Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has welcomed a new general manager, Kanruethai Roongruang.

She will be responsible for driving the day-to-day operations of the resort.

Roongruang joined Banyan Tree Group in 1997 as manager of Canal Village, Laguna Phuket.

She has held leadership roles in various Banyan Tree Spa & Gallery locations such as Bangkok, India, Phuket, UAE and Malaysia, and subsequently promoted to vice president for Spas & Gallery Operations.

In 2017, she moved to hotel operations as hotel manager for Angsana Villas Phuket Resort, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort, and Angsana Laguna Phuket after the resort integration.

ADVERTISEMENT

There, Roongruang successfully managed the hotel team to achieve smooth operations as well as guests’ and associates’ satisfaction.

She will lead the Banyan Tree’s post-Covid-19 wellbeing drive for Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, the brand’s new journey that caters to the wellbeing curious.

The sanctuary concept enables leisure travellers to design and combine a leisure vacation with wellbeing elements in a flexible and open way.