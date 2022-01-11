Banyan Tree Group debuts Homm in Thailand

Banyan Tree Group has launched a new brand, Homm, offering “wallet-friendly accommodations” in Thailand.

Homm Bliss Southbeach Patong will see the new flag debut with a 71-room contemporary beachfront property in Phuket.

The brand is one of five new offerings from the company.

Guests will find ease in reliable services, signature facilities, communal dining options and well-designed, price-friendly accommodations.

Through destination-specific, immersive travel experiences and locations in key second-tier cities, travellers can engage in the local culture before heading back to their ‘Homm-away-from-home’.

“With the introduction of our Homm brand, we strive to provide guests with true ‘sense of home’ comforts that act as a base camp for new experiences and adventures, while simultaneously supporting the local community,” said Chatchaya Jearranai (May), hotel manager of Homm Bliss Southbeach Patong.

The newly refurbished guestrooms in Phuket boast contemporary beach-inspired accommodations bathed in natural light, with 39 rooms featuring sea-facing private balconies and terraces or ground-floor plunge pools.