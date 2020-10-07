Azamara unveils plans to return next spring

Azamara has become the latest cruise brand to write off the rest of 2020, confirming a decision to pause operations until the 2021 European season.

The line now hopes to return to service on March 20th, with Azamara Quest sailing her originally scheduled 12-night Spain country-intensive voyage.

Azamara Journey’s return will hopefully follow on April 9th, voyaging from Lisbon to Barcelona, with Azamara Pursuit’s new series of Greek routes starting on May 9th.

The cruise line has chosen to adjust its sailings as a result of individual country restrictions, as well as guest survey results indicating that Azamara guests will feel more comfortable waiting to cruise until 2021.

“After very careful consideration, we have made the decision to pause operations until the 2021 Europe season, as we are still confronted with the many global challenges resulting from Covid-19,” said Azamara chief operating officer, Carol Cabezas.

“We plan to return stronger than ever next season, with reimagined guest experiences that will protect the wellbeing of our guests and crew yet remain true to the Azamara spirit of connecting people to cultures.”

Cabezas continued: “As we look at our long-term plan, we have already seen a strong demand to our 2022/2023 voyages, which was announced in mid-September.”

Azamara is prioritizing the health and safety of its guests, crew and the communities they visit.

As part of the Royal Caribbean Group, an expert panel has been assembled called the Healthy Sail Panel.

The panel is a group of the best minds and leaders in public health, biosecurity, epidemiology, hospitality and maritime operations.

Their insights and recommendations are helping drive the way forward as the company works to strengthen current procedures and create new ones across the entire cruise experience.