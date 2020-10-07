Seabourn postpones return until 2021

Seabourn has called it quits on the 2020 cruise season, confirming that its three ships will not now return until early next year.

The announcement applies to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore.

Specific, Seabourn Odyssey will see its operations cancelled until January 15th at the earliest.

Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore will be out of action until April 18th and May 28th next year.

The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the Covid-19 situation, the company said.

Seabourn had previously hoped to offer guests at least a limited number of departures this year.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“We know our past guests and travellers are eager to travel when the time is right and that time is on the horizon, so I would encourage anyone to look at their calendar and start planning a trip today to let the excitement build.”

Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive bonus future cruise credits.

They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn.