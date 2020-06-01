ATM Virtual: Etihad Wellness seeks to rebuild consumer trust

Etihad Airways has launched ‘Etihad Wellness’, an expanded health and hygiene programme and customer guide.

The move builds on the stringent measures already put in place by the airline to deal with Covid-19, the carrier said.

The programme will be championed by the introduction of specially trained wellness ambassadors, who will seek to provide essential travel health information and care so guests can fly with greater peace of mind.

Etihad Wellness initiatives will be communicated through an easy-to-use online guide highlighting the high standards of cleanliness, health and hygiene being applied at every stage of the customer journey.

This includes culinary hygiene at the airline’s catering facilities and food testing laboratory, aircraft cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight experience and product, crew interaction, arrival, and ground transportation.

The dedicated multi-lingual team will offer reassurance to customers by sharing advice on travel wellbeing and details of the health and sanitisation measures being implemented throughout their journey.

Etihad will expand the service to include a web-chat option.

All ambassadors will undergo special training at the airline’s training facilities in Abu Dhabi, and online.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Providing for our guests, and their wellbeing, is one of Etihad’s core values, and we have a responsibility to protect them, to keep them fully informed, and to provide even greater levels of genuine warmth and personal care.

“We must guarantee they can travel assured in the knowledge that we have every aspect of their journey with us covered, while still providing a top-quality travel experience.

“The wellness ambassadors will play an important role in delivering this.”

Over the coming weeks, Etihad will also introduce wellness ambassadors at Abu Dhabi International Airport in partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports.

Once travel restrictions to and from the UAE are lifted, and the airline resumes an expanded network of international flights, Etihad will introduce wellness ambassadors onboard, complementing the roles performed by other cabin crew, and providing an enhanced level of customer care focused on health and wellness inflight.

“The wide-ranging measures we are taking are a strong reflection of those already in place across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“When restrictions are fully lifted and travellers can once again enjoy the best our wonderful home has to offer, they can rest assured their trip will be to one of the cleanest and most well-maintained destinations in the world.

“This will of course also apply to those transiting onwards through the capital. We are grateful to our partners, including Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Department of Culture and Tourism, for their close cooperation in this far-reaching programme,” concluded Douglas.

