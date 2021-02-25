Atlantis Aquaventure expansion to open on Monday

It is the announcement that thrill-seekers the world over have been waiting for: brand new, world-exclusive waterslides and two brand-new towers are being launched at Atlantis Aquaventure from March 1st.

Increasing the size of Atlantis Aquaventure by a third, the new attraction features a total of 28 new record-breaking waterslides and attractions (12 in Trident Tower and 16 in Splashers).

Experiences include the tallest waterslide of its kind in the world, the longest family water coaster in the world of its kind, the tallest vertical drop body slide in the Middle East and the first cliff jumping experience in the Middle East.

Embarking on its year-long journey of innovation, every time adventure lovers visit Atlantis Aquaventure in 2021 there will be something new and exciting to experience.

At 48-metres tall, Trident Tower – the biggest in Aquaventure – boasts 12 record-breaking waterslides and attractions.

Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, meanwhile, feature 16 sensational waterslides and attractions.

Designed for endless hours of water-based fun, together they form the biggest kid’s only waterpark experience in the Middle East.

Tim Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “As the biggest waterpark expansion in history, we are delighted that Atlantis, Dubai is now home to one of the world’s largest waterparks, as well as record-breaking waterslides some of which cannot be found anywhere else globally.

“Now with 105 slides, attractions and experiences for all ages and thrill levels, the expansion has increased Atlantis Aquaventure by a third in size to feature 79 rides across three towers, 26 marine and watersports experiences and 26 food and beverage outlets and kiosks across the park.

“We’ve also doubled the length of Aquaventure beach to one kilometre.

“This brand-new destination further enhances our positioning as the leading entertainment destination in the region, while simultaneously elevating the UAE’s status as both a regional and global tourism hub for families.”

He added: “We are extremely proud to be able to present this record-breaking expansion at what has been a challenging time for us all, but with our stringent health and safety measures in place and expansive staff training programmes, we look forward to delivering fun in a safe environment that Atlantis, Dubai is known for.”