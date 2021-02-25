Katara Hospitality signs with Accor for Maison Delano Paris

Katara Hospitality has announced a new partnership with Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, for an exciting new evolution of the iconic Delano brand, Maison Delano.

The property is planned to open in 2022.

Maison Delano Paris will be located in the heart of the prestigious 8th arrondissement in an 18th century mansion at 4 Rue d’Anjou.

Andrew Humphries, acting chief executive of Katara Hospitality, said: “We are delighted to have come to this strategic partnership with Accor by adding Maison Delano to our collection of hotels.

“We believe this collaboration will add operational strength and build on the foundations of our successful portfolio; Katara Hospitality’s vision is to build a hand-picked selection of leading hotels in key destinations around the world.

“Maison Delano is the ideal opportunity to grow our footprint in this vibrant and exciting market.”

Delano’s well-earned reputation as the ultimate luxury lifestyle destination which was launched in Miami with first-class service and customised guest experiences will now be replicated in major global urban city centres.

Gaurav Bhushan, chief executive of Accor lifestyle brands, said: “Maison Delano Paris marks the evolution of the Delano brand, bringing a luxurious experience to the centre of the world’s most exciting cities.

“We couldn’t be prouder to launch this concept with our partners at Katara Hospitality.”

Maison Delano will boast a new food and beverage concept by world renowned chef Dani Garcia which will provide guests with an oasis in the centre of bustling cities and feature unparalleled accommodations, cuisine and mixology experiences.

As the first addition to the Delano brand, Maison Delano Paris is destined to be a jewel in the crown of Accor’s lifestyle portfolio and will set the standard for future expansion.

The hotel will boast 56 extraordinary rooms and suites, a vibrant restaurant and bar nestled in the mansion’s historical courtyard.

Over the course of the next year, the hotel will be renovated and updated to provide guests with a luxurious and chic aesthetic encompassing a lush entrance, a glorious courtyard, and light and relaxing guestrooms.

Consistent with the Delano legacy, the focus will be on superior service in a lifestyle setting, providing guests exceptional dining options, expert mixology and an immersive spa experience.

Katara Hospitality is a leading global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar.