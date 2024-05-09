AROYA Cruises Signs MOU with Production Powerhouse MBC STUDIOS at Arabian Travel Market 2024

AROYA Cruises, the new Arabian cruise line from PIF-owned company Cruise Saudi, and MBC STUDIOS, a leading global production powerhouse, by MBC GROUP, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU signing between the two Arabian entities took place at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, where AROYA Cruises is exhibiting for the first time, and where travel trade leaders, pioneers, and professionals from across the globe have gathered for four days of meetings, networking and events. ATM is the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East.

Based on a shared vision for growth in the Middle East and beyond, and a passion for showcasing all that the region has to offer, the MOU marked the intent for AROYA Cruises’ future cooperation with the film and TV production company on cinematic production projects.

MBC STUDIOS is ambitious as a global production powerhouse, born to realise the untold and unrivalled storytelling potential of the Middle East; an ambition which synergises with that of AROYA Cruises, which aims to provide authentic Arabian experiences and showcase the very best of the Middle East to the world by acting as a conduit between land and sea.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen, commented: “Partnerships and collaborations are a crucial part of the success of any cruise line, and we are delighted to have signed an MOU with MBC STUDIOS. We have a shared passion for the Middle East and strive to showcase authentic Arabian life and the extensive wonders the region has to offer to the world. A good cruise line draws on aspects of storytelling to delight its passengers and showcase the destinations it visits, and like MBCSTUDIOS, we know that the Middle East has a captivating story to tell. We look forward to working with MBC STUDIOS on future projects.”

Rooted in its vision to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia, AROYA Cruises is distinctive in its offering and design, and the first of its kind tailored to Arabian preferences. A floating resort with facilities across 18 decks, including 15 restaurants, 20 venues for entertainment, a retail area, and wellness and spa facilities, the recently launched AROYA Cruises celebrates Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and signature hospitality, Hafawa.

For more information, visit aroya.com and www.cruisesaudi.com.