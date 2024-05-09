Finnair Takes Off With Summer Sale

Finland’s flag carrier Finnair, has launched its summer sale, offering customers top-flight deals across its European and Asian network.

The new sale, which includes 18 of the airline’s most popular destinations for travel from the UK, is one of the airline’s biggest in recent years.

From the airline’s extensive Nordic network to Finnair’s firm favourites in the Far East, customers can bag a break to remember in this new sale.

Those looking for a weekend escape in the world’s happiest country, can enjoy one-way fares to the Finnish capital, Helsinki from as little as £89 one-way.

While those seeking an Arctic adventure in Finnish Lapland, can enjoy one-way fares from £119, when travelling from the UK to Ivalo, Kittilä and the Official Hometown of Santa Claus, Rovaniemi.

The wonders of the Nordics are also closer than ever, with Finnair’s most popular routes to Norway and Sweden on offer - including Bergen, Gothenburg, Tromsø, Trondheim.

Customers seeking a Baltic break are also in luck with the Finnish airline cutting prices on its routes to Tallinn, Riga and Tartu - a European Capital of Culture 2024 - with flights from £109.

Those looking for a far-flung flight to Asia are also in luck, with Finnair offering customers super savings.

Finnair’s newest Japanese service to Nagoya - set to relaunch on 30 May - is making it easier to travel to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’, with flights from London starting from £813 return, while flights to the Japanese city of Osaka start at just £814 return.

In the Far East, Finnair has also slashed fares to both Hong Kong and Singapore, with return flights on offer from £478 and £488 respectively.

Customers can also enjoy return flights to South Korea’s capital, Seoul, from as little as £577 in Economy, while flights to the Chinese city of Shanghai start at only £460.

The Indian capital of Delhi is also on sale, with the Finnish carrier offering return flights from only £446 in Economy.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director Europe, said: “With summer on the horizon, we are excited to be launching our latest sale for customers based in the UK.

“With exciting deals to be found, customers can enjoy summer savings across a wide range of our popular destinations, from Helsinki to Tallinn and from Shanghai to Singapore and our latest long-haul destination to launch, Nagoya in Japan.”

Finnair customers can make the most of the special fares when booking flights between now and 21 May 2024, for travel during the summer for travel between May 2024 and March 2025*.

Services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from Finnair’s UK destinations – including London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Finnair offers smooth and easy transfers between flights from as little as 35 minutes, as all services operate from the same terminal.

For more information on the sale and to book your next trip, contact your local travel agent, or visit: www.finnair.com/gb-en/special-offers