Key events unveiled for Travel and Connectivity Week at Expo 2020

Officials at Expo 2020 in Dubai have launched Travel and Connectivity Week to visitors from around the world.

As one of its three key subthemes, organisers consider ‘mobility’ an essential area in building a better world, creating the more efficient and effective movement of people, goods and ideas, both physically and virtually.

The showcase will feature a series of events, each designed to examine how will we balance the impact of the expansion of our digital world with our physical reality.

Key among them is the Travel and Connectivity Business Forum, which will take place on Tuesday, January 11th at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Beginning at 10:45, the event will feature speakers including Sherin Francis, chief executive of Seychelles Tourism Board, Vincas Jurgutis, vice-minister, economy and innovation from Lithuania, and Alberto López Cháves, general manager of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism and head of the Tourism Qualify Standards Committee.

The first session will be entitled Opportunities for ‘Tomorrow Part I: Strategies for Sustainable Tourism’.

In the afternoon, starting at 12:30, Dorji Dhradul, director general of the Tourism Council of Bhutan, will be joined by Nadjati Soidiki, chief executive of the National Investment

Promotion Agency in Comoros, and Luís Araújo, president of European Travel Commission, for the second part.

Interested parties can enjoy the event free on Virtual Expo here.

Later in the week, industry leaders will gather for Off the Beaten Path: Travel in the 21st Century.

On Thursday, January 13th Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, will lead the event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

He will be joined by Dipak Deva, co-chairman of FICCI Tourism Committee, Rogers Valencia, minister of culture and minister of tourism in Perú, and Anne Hardy, associate professor, cultural and heritage tourism, University of Tasmania.

Find out more about the line-up here.