ANGUILLA TOURIST BOARD APPOINTS MS. KIMBERLY KING AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kimberly King to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.

Ms. King is an accomplished tourism marketing professional with a strong record of achievement in both the public and private sectors,” stated Mr. Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board. “She has an innate understanding of the challenges facing the Caribbean region, particularly for small destinations like Anguilla. She has successfully tackled these issues with innovative and creative strategies and programs, and we are confident that the expertise she brings to the Tourist Board will enhance our presence and advance our initiatives in all major source markets.”

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. King will be responsible for the development, execution, and continuous review of all marketing programs of the Anguilla Tourist Board.

“I am delighted and honored to join the Anguilla Tourist Board, and I deeply appreciate the vote of confidence from the Board in offering me this wonderful opportunity,” said Ms. King. “Anguilla is an amazing destination with tremendous potential and a unique story to tell. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at the ATB to elevate the Anguilla brand and position the island as the premier Caribbean destination for discerning leisure and business travelers.”

Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board Ms. King served as the Destination Marketing Manager for the Discover Dominica Authority, where she successfully developed and implemented the marketing strategy for the Dominica destination brand. Under her tenure overall brand awareness, destination arrivals, and occupancy levels increased significantly. She pioneered select digital marketing strategies which resulted in more dynamic content for event marketing, and introduced a pillar strategy, which, among other factors, resulted in Dominica being named the #1 island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards in 2022.

Her private sector experience includes executive positions with leading hotel chains Blue Diamond Resorts, as Sales and Accounts Manager for the Eastern Caribbean, and Rex Resorts, as Regional Sales Manager. Ms. King began her tourism career at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, where she served in a variety of capacities, rising to the position of Events Sales Manager.

Ms. King holds a Masters Degree in Marketing Management from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business. She earned her undergraduate degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine, where she was awarded Most Outstanding Tourism Student by the Ministry of Tourism.

