MARCEL THOMA APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF MANDARIN ORIENTAL, NEW YORK AND GROUP AREA VP OPERATIONS

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has appointed Marcel Thoma as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, New York, overseeing the executive management and operations of the Five-Star hotel. Within the role, Mr. Thoma will also act as Area Vice President overseeing Mandarin Oriental, Boston, Mandarin Oriental, Santiago, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, New York operations.

Mr. Thoma is delighted for his expansive new role in the Americas. “I am thrilled to return to New York, a city I called home for seven years. Its vibrant energy and world-class offerings are incomparable. Together with the dedicated team at Mandarin Oriental, New York, I look forward to channelling that energy and passion into delivering the highest standards of personal service and further elevating each guest experience.”

Mr. Thoma joined the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group three years ago and has over 25 years of luxury hospitality industry experience. Most recently the General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, he began his career in Zürich at the luxury boutique Widder Hotel, followed by roles with Ritz-Carlton in Mexico and Spain. He then moved on to management roles with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts at The Carlyle in New York, Swire Hotel’s The Upper House in Hong Kong and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s corporate headquarters. Swiss-born and a graduate from École Hôtelière de Lausanne, in addition to his native German, he also speaks English, French and conversational Spanish.